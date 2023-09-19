NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Bitcoin Miner Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Bitcoin Miner market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Bitmain (China), NiceHash (United Kingdom), Bitfury (United States), Coinbase (United States), Canaan (China), HIVE Blockchain Technologies (Canada), Coinmine (United States), Genesis Digital Assets (Cyprus), TradeBlock (United States), KnCMiner (Sweden), CoinTerra, Inc. (United States), Blockcap, Inc. (United States), Awesome Miner ().



Bitcoin mining refers to create new bitcoin by solving computational puzzles. Compared to other cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is becoming much popular among miners for various purposes like trading, investment, or shopping. In today's time bitcoin miners are using the most advanced hardware to speed up mining operations and large-scale bitcoin mining. As the mining of bitcoin doesn't require to put money for buying bitcoin as a miner receives Bitcoin as a reward for completing blocks of verified transactions. However, in the most developed countries and some developing countries like India and China, the government has permitted the use of cryptocurrencies for various transactions, which will create significant opportunities for bitcoin mining. The increased adoption of mobile devices and growing popularity of bitcoin among the youth population is likely to accelerate the growth.



In March 2021, Blockcap, Inc., the largest bitcoin mining and blockchain technology in North America announced the purchase of an additional 8,400 AvalonMiner 1246s from Canaan to boost hashing power. With the addition of the Canaan machines, Blockcap will deploy new miners which will help Blockcap to increase nearly triple its total hashing power from six months ago.



Influencing Market Trend

- The Use of New Technology Such as Immersion Cooling By the Miners to Boost the Performance and Reduce Mining Cost

Market Drivers

- Surging Demand of Crypto Currency Among the Individuals for Investment or Trading

- Growing Need for Fast and Most Advanced Technology for Large-Scale Bitcoin Mining

- Growing Popularity of Bitcoin in the Online Merchant and Startup Companies Due to Fast Tr

Opportunities:

- Government Initiatives to Allow the Use of Crypto Currency for Various Transactions in Developed Countries

Challenges:

- Mining Hardware Requires Lot of Energy to Keep Miners Running Efficiently



Analysis by Application (Personal, Commercial), Components (Hardware, Software), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), End-user (Retail & E-commerce, BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, Others), Operating System (Windows, Mac, Linux)



The regional analysis of Global Bitcoin Miner Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



