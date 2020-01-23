Global Bladder Scanners Market: Latest Global Insights, Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the Global Bladder Scanners Market delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. A bladder scanner is a non-invasive portable tool for diagnosis, management, and treatment of urological disorders. Bladder scanners are very safe to use, as they tend to give high-resolution diagnostic images. The results are available almost immediately, to help clinicians make the best decisions for their patients. The global bladder scanners market to foresee growth at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2019-2025).



For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/12742



Rising Occurrence of Urological Diseases Driving the Market Growth During the Forecast Period



According to the World Health Organization, urinary tract infection is a leading cause of morbidity with more than 1 million hospitalizations and an annual cost of around 1 billion dollars. Diseases such as kidney stones, bladder control problems, prostate problems, bladder Infection (UTI) in adults and urinary retention are an outcome of urological diseases.



According to British Journal of Urology International, it was estimated that around 2.3 billion individuals across the world will be affected by at least one of the lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) by the year 2020 and this indicates that it will require effective diagnostic solutions for receiving an efficient treatment regimen.



A bladder scanner is used for the diagnosis of these disorders, thereby promoting the growth of the bladder scanners market. Furthermore, the advancements in bladder scanner that provides three-dimensional images of the organ using augmented reality technologies are anticipated to provide an opportunity for the growth of the bladder scanners market.



Portable Bladder Scanners Segment is Expected to Rule the Market During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of product, application, and end-user. Based on the product, the study includes benchtop bladder scanners, portable bladder scanners, and handheld bladder scanners. Based on the application, the study includes urology, obstetrics & gynecology, rehabilitation, surgery, and other applications. Based on the end-user, the study includes hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and geriatric rehabilitation centers.



Based on the product, the sub-segment portable bladder scanner segment is expected to dominate the market due to its non-invasive, fast and painless approach to measure urine volume in the bladder as the measurement of residual urine volume by bladder catheterization causes quite suffering to the patient. The ultrasound bladder scanner could protect patients from the discomfort and urethral injury which might have been caused by bladder catheters. This technique also plays an important role in determining whether to conduct invasive urethral catheterization for postoperative urinary disturbance in rectal cancer. All these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of this segment in the upcoming years.



Request a Discount on Standard Prices of this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/12742



North America Holds the Largest Market Share in the Bladder Scanner Market



North America region is contributing to the growth of the bladder scanners market due to the rising aging population and increasing demand for bladder scanner for diagnosis. According to the "Population Bulletin" by Population Reference Bureau, The number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060, and the 65-and-older age group's share of the total population will rise from 16 percent to 23 percent.



Aging brings changes in the kidneys as the amount of kidney tissue decreases with the growing age. Similarly, bladder wall changes with growing age as the elastic tissue become tough and the bladder becomes less stretchy and it can't hold as much urine as before. All these factors are influencing the bladder scanner market in this region.



Bladder Scanner Industry: Competitive Analysis



The report includes a detailed competitive analysis of trends, covering a comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturing trends. The bladder scanners market is moderately consolidated. They are also focusing on following value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain. Major players in the market are adopting numerous inorganic strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations to sustain market growth.



The key players profiled in the report are Laborie Medical Technologies, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., dBMEDx Inc, MCube Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Verathon Inc., Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG, Meda Co., Ltd, Mianyang Meike Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd., Signostics Ltd., and Caresono Technology CO., LTD.



Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-bladder-scanners-market



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the bladder scanners.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.