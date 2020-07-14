Global Blister Packaging Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- Blister Packaging Market:



Executive Summary



Global Blister Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 23.10 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Blister packaging is a term for various vivid types of pre-formed plastic packaging used in packaging of small consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and food. Its prominent features in packaging includes protection of product from external factor such as humidity and contamination for extended period. Also, it protects light-sensitive products against UV rays. Whereas, the global outbreak of COVID-19, impacts favorably towards the demand for Blister packaging. As global outbreak of COVID-19 results in lockdown of various economies to prevent spread of virus among people which leads to the shutdown of various industries. However, supply of essential goods such as food & beverages and medicines are continued in such global pandemic that anticipated to create a lucrative growth opportunity for the blister packaging market. Also, rising demand for blister packaging in the healthcare industries to protect medicines and small medical devices from moisture, oxygen and odor is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the World Health organization, global spending on healthcare was USD 7.8 trillion in the year 2017, which is increased from 7.6 trillion in the year 2016. However, blister packaging is limited to be used in packaging of heavy items, which is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5421554-global-blister-packaging-market-size-study-by-technology



The regional analysis of global Blister Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the due to the rapid growth in healthcare sector in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing growth in food & beverage industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Blister Packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

Westrock Company

D&W Fine Pack LLC

Sonoco Products Company

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

Klockner Pentaplast Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Display Pack, Inc.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Thermoforming

Cold Forming



By Type:

Carded

Clamshell



By Material:

Plastic Films

Paper & paperboard



By End-use industries:

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Consumer goods

Industrial goods



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Blister Packaging Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Continuous…



For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5421554-global-blister-packaging-market-size-study-by-technology



NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



CONTACT US:



NORAH TRENT



Partner Relations & Marketing Manager



sales@wiseguyreports.com



www.wiseguyreports.com



Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)



Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)