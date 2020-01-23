Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Share and Growth Rate 2025 – , Amazon Web Services, Civic Technologies, Bitfury Group Limited, Oracle, Microsoft, Evernym

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- The report aims to provide an overview of Blockchain Identity Management Market along with detailed segmentation of market by component, device, application, and major global geographical regions. Blockchain Identity Management market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at end user level. This report gives an edge to not just compete but to outmatch the competition. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the Blockchain Identity Management market. This report also contains all the drivers and restrains with the help of SWOT analysis for the Blockchain Identity Management market.



The Blockchain Identity Management studies spreads fantastic statistics that makes the document a handy asset for managers, industry professionals and different key individuals alongside charts and tables to help recognize Blockchain Identity Management market patterns, drivers and challenges. The development rate is based on the instructional exam of the facts for the whole Blockchain Identity Management enterprise.



Global Blockchain Identity Management Market is projected to register a CAGR of 52.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Blockchain identity management offers a secure and decentralized solution for digital identity enabling distributed trust model. The blockchain technology is transforming the existing identity management system by offering the self-sovereign identity over decentralized networks as sharing multiple IDs may lead to security concerns and data breaches.



Global Blockchain Identity Management Market By Networks (Permissioned, Permissionless), Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industry (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and E-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Real Estate, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026



Complete report on Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Research Report 2019 -2026 spread across 228 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures



Market Definition: Global Blockchain Identity Management Market



Blockchain identity management is the technology which manages a large amount of data in the organisations. It helps in providing people more proactive controller over their data. There are various benefits of block chain identity, such as it controls personal data, verifies data by various counterparties, reduces time to manage large amount of data from data ware houses and others. There are various applications of blockchain identity management in our life, such as voting system in election time, online money transfer, digitally data identification, updating stock marketer and others.



Hence, due to various advantages it will affect the growth of market in future.



Top 10 Companies in the Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Research Report:



Amazon Web Services, Inc.,

Bitfury Group Limited,

Bitnation,

Blockverify,

BTL Group Ltd.,

Cambridge Blockchain,

LLC,

Civic Technologies, Inc.,

Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc.,

Factom,

Existence ID,

IBM Corporation,

KYC-CHAIN LIMITED,

Netki,

Microsoft,

Neuroware,

com,

Peer Ledger, Inc.,

uPort,

UniqID,

Tradle, Oracle,

ShoCard,

Nodalblock



To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in the Blockchain Identity Management Market and its footprint in the international market.



Major Market Drivers and Restraints:



Increasing demand for self-sovereign identification

Growing demand for blockchain identity solutions across industry verticals

Extensive applications of blockchain identity solutions in banking, cybersecurity, and iot

Increasing demand for self-sovereign identification

concerns related to the authenticity of users



Key Insights in the report:



Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026

Market trends impacting the growth of the global Blockchain Identity Management market

Analyze and forecast the Blockchain Identity Management market on the basis of applications and reactor type

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for applications and reactor type

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis



Market Segmentations: Global Blockchain Identity Management Market is segmented on the basis of



By Networks



Permissioned,

Permissionless



Provider



Application Providers,

Middleware Providers,

Infrastructure Providers



Organization Size



Large Enterprise,

Small Enterprises,

Medium-Sized Enterprises



Industry



BFSI,

Government,

Healthcare and Life Sciences,

Telecom and IT,

Retail and E-Commerce,

Transport and Logistics,

Real Estate,

Media and Entertainment,

Travel and Hospitality,



Geography



North America,

Europe,

Asia Pacific,

Middle East and Africa,

Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis: Global Blockchain Identity Management Market



The global blockchain identity management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of blockchain identity management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.



