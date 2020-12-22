Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Blockchain in Genomics Market



Blockchain in genomics enables the provision of an authentic database for research and reduces the risk for data modification. The addition of each genomic sequence on blockchain database results in a cryptographic key lock to prevent tampering of the database. The rising demand for data security of novel genomic data is increasing the need for blockchain in genomics. The global Blockchain in Genomics Market is set to expand at a CAGR of 65.8% during the forecast timeframe to attain a market valuation of USD 1,285.3 Million by 2027, as per the latest analysis by Emergen Research.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/370



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



GenoBank.io Inc, Nebula Genomics, Inc., SimplyVital Health, Inc., Zenome.io Ltd., LunaDNA, LLC, Encrypgen Incorporated, Digital DNAtix Ltd, Longenesis Ltd, WuXi Nextcode Genomics, and Shivom Ventures Limited, among others.



Market Drivers



The augmenting demand for enhanced data security of novel genomic data is anticipated to bolster the market demand. The rising adoption blockchain in clinical workflow of genomic information is forecasted to add to the market growth. Furthermore, the increased application of digital services and growing digitization of healthcare amenities is further anticipated to add traction to the industry's expansion. Additionally, the growing financial support from governments such as funding and investment to advance genomic research are stimulating market growth.



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Utility

Platforms



Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Business to Customer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Customer to Business (C2B)



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Data Storage & Security

Data Sharing and Monetization

Automated Health Insurance



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Research Institutes



ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/370



Key Summary of the Blockchain in Genomics Market Report:



Insightful information regarding the global Blockchain in Genomics market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Blockchain in Genomics market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis



Regional Analysis



North America is forecasted to account for the largest share of the industry owing to the increasing awareness among patients, rising investment initiatives and the advancement in the healthcare facilities in the region. The new regulations and laws for use and compensation are forecasted to drive the adoption of genetic testing in the area, thereby augmenting the market growth. The Asia Pacific is set to register the fastest growth owing to the rising adoption of genomics technology in the region.



Take a Look at our Related Reports:



Acoustic Insulation Market Size To Be Worth USD 19.64 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Size To Be Worth USD 10.85 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Tissue Imaging Market Size To Be Worth USD 27.32 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size To Be Worth USD 3,951.1 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



Virtual Diagnostics Market Size To Be Worth USD 1,512.2 Million by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 15.0% | Emergen Research



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-blockchain-in-genomics-market