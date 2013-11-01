Global Blood Collection Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Global Blood Collection Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 10.11 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing aging population. The Global Blood Collection Systems market has also been witnessing the increase in automated blood collection systems. However, the high cost of blood handling equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Blood Collection Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Blood Collection Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Becton Dickinson & Co., Fresenius Kabi AG, Haemonetics Corp., and Terumo Penpol Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Grifols SA, Hemagen Diagnostics Inc., Immucor Inc., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., MacoPharma SA, and Medigard Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings

3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology

4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis

7. Global Blood Collection Systems Market by Category

7.1 Global Blood Collection Systems Market by Category 212-216

7.2 Global Whole Blood Collection Systems Market

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Global Apheresis Blood Collection Systems Market

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global Blood Collection Systems Market by Geographical Segmentation 212-216

9. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Trends and their Impact

16. Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.1.1 Key News

16.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

16.2 Market Share Analysis 2012

16.3 Other Prominent Vendors



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The key vendors dominating this market space are Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd., Philips Healthcare, and Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are A&D Company Ltd., CAS Medical Systems Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., GE Healthcare Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Schiller AG.



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