Global Blood Collection Systems Market Is Expected to Reach at CAGR of 10.11% in 2016: ResearchMoz.Us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Global Blood Collection Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 10.11 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing aging population. The Global Blood Collection Systems market has also been witnessing the increase in automated blood collection systems. However, the high cost of blood handling equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Blood Collection Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Blood Collection Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Becton Dickinson & Co., Fresenius Kabi AG, Haemonetics Corp., and Terumo Penpol Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Grifols SA, Hemagen Diagnostics Inc., Immucor Inc., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., MacoPharma SA, and Medigard Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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