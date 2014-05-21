Global Blood Disease Treatment Drugs Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Blood Disease Treatment Drugs Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Blood comprises of red blood cells, white blood cells, plasma and platelets. Sometimes, people might be affected with different types of blood disorders and blood cancers due to aging, infections, exposure to certain chemicals, smoking, genetic disorders and other factors. Hence, the category of blood disorders is wide and numerous types of diseases fall under it. There are three main types of cancer that affect blood namely leukemia which affects the bone marrow and is caused by abnormal production of white blood cells. Myeloma is a type of blood cancer that affects plasma cells whereas lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymphatic system. The diseases that affect white blood cells are mainly lymphoma and leukemia and anemia, sickle cell anemia and polycythemia diseases are mainly affecting red blood cells. Diseases such as heparin, thrombocytopenia and essential thrombocytosis affect the platelets found in blood and hemophilia and sepsis affect blood plasma.



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Hematological cancers represent a significant problem globally. Every year more than 100,000 cases of blood cancers are diagnosed in United States and more than 50,000 people die from such cancer cases. Many specific therapies for the treatment of cancers have been developed that include biologics and small-molecule drug therapies. Leukemia accounts for the ninth most common occurring cancer in males across the globe. Leukemia market is segmented into four types that include acute lymphocytic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myeloid leukemia. Thus, with the rise in number of cancer cases the market in future is projected to grow.



Drugs such as Sprycel, Arranon, Clolar, Gleevec, Quizartinib, Marqibo, and Tasigna are the major drugs available for the treatment of leukemia. The blood diseases treatment drugs market is witnessing competition among the players with drugs in pipeline for early diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders. Some of the key players in the blood disease treatment drugs market include Novartis International AG, Celgene Corporation, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Ambit Bioscience and other major players.



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