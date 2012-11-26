Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- The Global Blood Glucose Test Strips market to grow at a CAGR of 4.57 percent in terms of revenue over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing diabetic population. The Global Blood Glucose Test Strips market has also been witnessing the trend of the adoption of home healthcare devices. However, the presence of non-invasive blood glucose monitoring devices in the market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers Global Blood Glucose Test Strips market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Abbott Diabetes Care Inc., Bayer Healthcare AG, LifeScan Inc., and Roche Diagnostics Corp.



Other vendors in the market are Hainice Medical Inc., Nipro Diagnostics Inc., and Nova Biomedical Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90636/global-blood-glucose-test-strips-market-2011-2015.html