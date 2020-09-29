Global Blood Ketone Test Meter Market Industry Analysis Size, Share, Trend, Business Opportunities and Growth Challenges Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Ketones are produced by the body as an alternative source of energy to sugar. Ketone testing is a key part of Type 1 diabetes management, as it helps to prevent a dangerous short-term complication called diabetic ketoacidosis from occurring. The human body primarily runs on glucose. When there is a deficiency of glucose in the body, the body starts breaking down fats for energy. This breaking down of fats results in the creation of ketones. It is important for patients with diabetes on insulin to note that ketones can be produced when the body has insufficient insulin. Thus, it is necessary to check the ketosis level in the blood or else, increase in number of ketones in blood can lead to Type 2 diabetes.

The global blood ketone test meter market is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of diabetes



According to Beyond Type 1, a non-profit organization that works for the benefit of people suffering from diabetes, the rate of incidence of Type 1 diabetes is rising globally. It further states that in the U.S. alone, 1.25 million people have Type 1 diabetes and in the countries such as Germany, around 18 per 100,000 children aged between 1 years and 14 years are suffering from Type 1 diabetes. Such high incidence rate across the world is expected to drive the demand for blood ketone test meters.

Government initiatives to promote glucose monitoring are likely to drive the blood ketone test meter market. In 2016, the CDC, ADA, and the American Medical Association launched a campaign to raise awareness about prediabetes and encourage people to undergo test for the condition. Every year, November is considered as the National Diabetes Awareness month with the aim to raise awareness about diabetes prevention and control.



The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global Blood Ketone Test Meter market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global Blood Ketone Test Meter market.



Key Players of Blood Ketone Test Meter Market Report:



Major players operating in the global blood ketone test meter market are:

- Abbott

- KETO-MOJO

- ForaCare Inc.

- Bruno Pharma

- Care Touch

- GlucoRx

- Nova Diabetes Care

- Trividia Health, Inc.



