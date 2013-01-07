Global Blood Pressure Monitor Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Blood Pressure Monitor market to grow at a CAGR of 6.53 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the prevalence of high/low blood pressure. The Global Blood Pressure Monitor market has also been witnessing the trend of growth of telehealth services. However, the high competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/156738



TechNavio's report, the Global Blood Pressure Monitor Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Blood Pressure Monitor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



For All Latest Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/latest



The key vendors dominating this market space are AandD Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd., Philips Healthcare, and SunTech Medical Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are American Diagnostic Corp., AViTA Corp., Microlife AG, GF Health Product Inc., Medwave Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Rossmax International Ltd., Schiller AG, W.A. Baum Co. Inc., and Welch Allyn Inc.



To Browse All Reports Kindly visit:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



TechNavio's research portfolio in the Healthcare series includes reports on the Pharmaceutical Market, Medical Devices Market, Diagnostic Market, Vaccine Market, Oncology Market, CRO Market, Orthopedic Market, Hearing Aids Market, Dental Care Market, Medical Imaging Market, Endoscopy Market, Dialysis Market, Telemedicine Market, Cancer Drug Market, Glucose Monitoring Market, Infusion Pumps Market, Defibrillators Market, Neuromodulation Market, Capnography Market.



To Buy A Copy Of This Report Kindly visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/156738



Latest Reports:



Global Electronic Data Discovery Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/156739

Global Enterprise 2.0 Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/156740