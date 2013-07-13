Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2012-2022: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



"The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023” offers the reader detailed analysis of the global body armor and personal protection market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



The global body armor and personal protection market is currently characterized by rapidly growing demand and not enough supply. Since combat operations began in Iraq and Afghanistan, the US and allied forces have borne the brunt of frequent and deadly attacks from insurgents using various weapons such as improvised explosive devices (IED), mortars, rocket launchers, and increasingly lethal ballistic threats. Sir Jock Stirrup, the head of the British Armed Forces during the Iraq conflict, admitted that some troops sent into Iraq did not have the proper desert combat clothing and boots, while others did not get the body armor they should have had. In another incident, the lack of adequate body armor contributed to the death of a British Army sergeant in Iraq in 2006. An official report on the issues concerning the British Army criticized the MoD for failing to ensure that enough sets of the enhanced combat body armor were available for troops during the war. Furthermore, in April 2005, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported on shortages of critical force protection items, including individual body armor, primarily due to materials shortages, production limitations, and distribution problems.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



“The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023” provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Key Features and Benefits



The report provides detailed analysis of the market for body armor during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting expenditure on body armor. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.



Countries across the world are implementing extensive soldier modernization programs and have placed significant emphasis on the survivability component of soldier modernization. This focus on survivability has made it imperative for a large number of countries to procure body armor and other personal protection equipment for their armed forces. Moreover, most of these survivability programs are multi-year programs, which ensure that the procurement of body armor and personal protection equipment are carried out over a number of years and therefore, in the process have provided an impetus to the body armor and personal protection market. The major survivability-based soldier modernization programs of North America, which include the procurement of body armor and personal protection systems, are the acquisition of Force Protection Systems and components for the US Army, and the Buffalo A2 Bar Armor Kits program. The Asia-Pacific survivability market is dominated by Australia's Land 125 Phase 3B program and India's procurement of survivability equipment for the F-INSAS program. In Europe the main contributor to the survivability-based soldier modernization equipment procurement is the UK's Future Infantry Soldier Technology (FIST) program, which includes several body armor types and other soldier protection equipment in its ambit.



