Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile



This report shows the leading Body Armor and Personal Protection market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global Body Armor and Personal Protection market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2013-2023 for the main players across those areas.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-global-body-armor-and-personal-protection-market-2013-2023-competitive-landscape-and-strategic-insights-market-profile



Summary



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Body Armor and Personal Protection market. It provides an overview of key Body Armor and Personal Protection companies catering to the Body Armor and Personal Protection sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.



The global body armor and personal protection industry is highly competitive, with a large number of global suppliers competing. The US and various European countries are among the leading defense spenders, and have well-developed domestic body armor and personal protection industries, making these territories self-reliant.



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ReasonsToBuy



"The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global Body Armor and Personal Protection market.

- Provides detailed company profiles of leading Body Armor and Personal Protection companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.

- Analyse the activity of key Body Armor and Personal Protection companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Table of Content



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence

2 Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

2.1 Competitive Landscape overview

2.1.1 Ceradyne Inc.: Overview

2.1.2 Ceradyne Inc.: Products and Services

2.1.3 Ceradyne Inc.: Alliances

2.1.4 Ceradyne Inc.: Recent Contract Wins

2.1.5 Ceradyne Inc.: Financial Analysis

2.1.6 Combat Clothing Australia: Overview

2.1.7 Combat Clothing Australia: Products and Services

2.1.8 Combat Clothing Australia: Recent Contract Wins

2.1.9 ArmorSource: Overview

2.1.10 ArmourSource: Products and Services

2.1.11 ArmourSource: Alliances

2.1.12 ArmourSource: Recent Contract Wins

2.1.13 BAE Systems: Overview

2.1.14 BAE Systems: Products and Services

2.1.15 BAE Systems: Recent Contract Wins

2.1.16 BAE Systems: Financial Analysis

2.1.17 Honeywell: Overview

2.1.18 Honeywell: Products and Services

2.1.19 Honeywell: Recent Contract Wins

2.1.20 Honeywell: Financial Analysis

2.1.21 Survitec Group Limited: Overview

2.1.22 Survitec Group Limited: Products and Services

2.1.23 Survitec Group Limited: Recent Contract Wins

2.1.24 Plasan Sasa Composite Materials: Overview

2.1.25 Plasan Sasa Composite Materials: Products and Services

2.1.26 Plasan Sasa Composite Materials: Recent Announcements and Strategic Initiatives

2.1.27 Plasan Sasa Composite Materials: Alliances

2.1.28 Anjani Technoplast: Overview

2.1.29 Anjani Technoplast: Products and Services

2.1.30 Anjani Technoplast: Recent Announcements and Strategic Initiatives

2.1.31 Anjani Technoplast: Alliances

2.1.32 M Cubed Technologies: Overview

2.1.33 M Cubed Technologies: Products and Services

2.1.34 M Cubed Technologies: Recent Announcements and Strategic Initiatives

2.1.35 M Cubed Technologies: Recent Contract Wins

2.1.36 Sarkar Defence Solutions: Overview

2.1.37 Sarkar Defence Solutions: Products and Services

2.1.38 Sarkar Defence Solutions: Alliances

2.1.39 Sarkar Defence Solutions Limited: Recent Contract Wins

2.1.40 Point Blank Body Armor Inc: Overview

2.1.41 Point Blank Body Armor Inc.: Products and Services

2.1.42 Point Blank Body Armor Inc: Recent Announcements and Strategic Initiatives

2.1.43 Point Blank Body Armor Inc: Alliances

2.1.44 Point Blank Body Armor Inc: Recent Contract Wins

2.1.45 Bates Footwear, Inc.: Overview

2.1.46 Bates Footwear, Inc.: Products and Services

2.1.47 Bates Footwear, Inc.: Recent Announcements and Strategic Initiatives

2.1.48 Bates Footwear, Inc.: Recent Contract Wins



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3 Appendix

3.1 Methodology

3.2 About SDI

3.3 Disclaimer



Table 1: Key Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Manufacturers and Capabilities

Table 2: Ceradyne Inc. - Alliances

Table 3: Ceradyne Inc. - Recent Contract Wins

Table 4: Combat Clothing Australia - Recent Contract Wins

Table 5: ArmourSource: - Alliances

Table 6: ArmourSource: - Recent Contract Wins

Table 7: BAE Systems - Recent Contract Wins

Table 8: Honeywell - Recent Contract Wins

Table 9: Saab - Recent Contract Wins

Table 10: Plasan Sasa Composite Materials - Alliances

Table 11: Anjani Technoplast - Alliances

Table 12: M Cubed Technologies - Recent Contract Wins

Table 13: Sarkar Defence Solutions - Alliances

Table 14: Sarkar Defence Solutions - Recent Contract Wins

Table 15: Protective Products Enterprises - Alliances

Table 16: Point Blank Body Armor Inc - Recent Contract Wins

Table 17: Bates Footwear, Inc. - Recent Contract Wins



Figure 1: Ceradyne Inc. - Revenue Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2007-2011

Figure 2: Ceradyne Inc. - Operating Profit (US$ Million), 2007-2011

Figure 3: Ceradyne Inc. - Net Profit Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2007-2011

Figure 4: BAE Systems - Revenue Trend Analysis (GBP Billion), 2008-2012

Figure 5: BAE Systems - Operating Profit (GBP Million), 2008-2012

Figure 6: BAE Systems - Net Profit Trend Analysis (GBP Million), 2008-2012

Figure 7: Honeywell - Revenue Trend Analysis (US$ Billion), 2008-2012

Figure 8: Honeywell - Operating Profit (US$ Million), 2008-2012

Figure 9: Honeywell - Net Profit Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2008-2012



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This report offers detailed analysis of the global Body Armor and Personal Protection market over the next ten years, and provides extensive market size forecasts by country and sub sector. It covers the key technological and market trends in the Body Armor and Personal Protection market.



Summary



"The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile" provides details of the key markets in each region, offering an analysis of the top segments of Body Armor and Personal Protection, expected to be in demand. It also investigates the top three expected Body Armor and Personal Protection programs, in terms of demand in the key markets in each region.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176480



ReasonsToBuy



"The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Have access to a detailed analysis of defense spending patterns including forecasts of Body Armor and Personal Protection spending till 2023 by region.

- Gain insight into various defense modernization initiatives around the world.

- Obtain detailed information on leading Body Armor and Personal Protection programs of major defense spenders across the world.

- Gain insight into sub-sector markets with comprehensive market values and forecasts of the leading defense spending nations.



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Synopsis



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Summary



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Military Radar market. It provides an overview of key Military Radar companies catering to the Military Radar sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.



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ReasonsToBuy



"The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global Military Radar market.

- Provides detailed company profiles of leading Military Radar companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.

- Analyse the activity of key Military Radar companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



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