Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile



This report offers detailed analysis of the global Body Armor and Personal Protection market over the next ten years, and provides extensive market size forecasts by country and sub sector. It covers the key technological and market trends in the Body Armor and Personal Protection market.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-global-body-armor-and-personal-protection-market-2013-2023-country-analysis-market-profile



Summary



"The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile" provides details of the key markets in each region, offering an analysis of the top segments of Body Armor and Personal Protection, expected to be in demand. It also investigates the top three expected Body Armor and Personal Protection programs, in terms of demand in the key markets in each region.



ReasonsToBuy



"The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Have access to a detailed analysis of defense spending patterns including forecasts of Body Armor and Personal Protection spending till 2023 by region.

- Gain insight into various defense modernization initiatives around the world.

- Obtain detailed information on leading Body Armor and Personal Protection programs of major defense spenders across the world.

- Gain insight into sub-sector markets with comprehensive market values and forecasts of the leading defense spending nations.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176480



Table of Content



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence

2 Country Analysis - Body Armor and Personal Protection Market

2.1 United States Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.1.1 Soft armor equipment expected to account for the largest share of US body armor and personal protection market

2.1.2 Spending on protective headgear expected to decline during the forecast period

2.1.3 Hard armor segment is expected to constitute the third largest market share in the US

2.2 Russia Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.2.1 Soft armor segment expected to lead the Russian body armor and personal protection market

2.2.2 Expenditure on hard armor to be robust during the forecast period

2.3 The United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.3.1 Hard armor market to register robust growth during the forecast period

2.3.2 Protective clothing market in the UK to increase during the forecast period

2.4 France Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.4.1 Hard armor segment expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

2.4.2 Soft armor segment expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period

2.4.3 Protective clothing to constitute 10% of French body armor and personal protection market

2.5 Australia Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.5.1 Hard armor to account for the highest proportion of expenditure by Australia on body armor and personal protection

2.5.2 Soft armor accounts for the second largest share of Australian spending on body armor and personal protection

2.5.3 Spending on protective headgear expected to be US$303 million during the forecast period

2.6 Indian Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.6.1 Hard armor equipment expected to account for the largest share of Indian body armor and personal protection market

2.6.2 Protective headgear segment expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.87% over the forecast period

2.6.3 Soft armor segment is expected to constitute the third largest market share in India

2.7 China Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.7.1 China\'s expenditure on hard armor to account for the highest proportion of expenditure

2.7.2 Soft armor segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period

2.7.3 Protective headgear expected to constitute the third largest market share in China

2.8 Israel Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.8.1 Soft armor segment expected to lead the Israeli body armor and personal protection market

2.8.2 Protective headgear market in Israel to increase during the forecast period

2.9 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.9.1 Saudi Arabia\'s expenditure on protective headgear segment to increase at a CAGR of 4.75%

2.1 Brazil Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.10.1 Hard armor to account for the highest proportion of expenditure by Brazil on body armor and personal protection

2.10.2 Soft armor accounts for second largest share of Brazilian spending on body armor and personal protection

2.11 Peru Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.11.1 Peru\'s expenditure on soft armor segment to increase at a CAGR of 3.33%

2.12 South Africa Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.12.1 Hard armor to account for the highest proportion of expenditure by South Africa on body armor and personal protection

3 Appendix

3.1 Methodology

3.2 About SDI

3.3 Disclaimer



Table 1: Leading Body Armor And Personal Protection Markets and Top Three Segments

Table 2: US Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Overview

Table 3: Key Body Armor and Personal Protection programs

Table 4: Russian Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Overview

Table 5: Major Russian Body Armor and Personal Protection Programs

Table 6: UK Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Overview

Table 7: Major UK Body Armor and Personal Protection Programs

Table 8: French Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Overview

Table 9: Major French Body Armor and Personal Protection Programs

Table 10: Australian Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Overview

Table 11: Key Australian Body Armor and Personal Protection Programs

Table 12: Indian Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Overview

Table 13: Key Indian Body Armor and Personal Protection Programs

Table 14: Chinese Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Overview

Table 15: Israeli Body Armor and Personal Protection - Market Overview

Table 16: Major Israeli Body Armor and Personal Protection Programs

Table 17: Saudi Arabian Body Armor Market Overview

Table 18: Brazilian Body armor and Personal Protection Market Overview

Table 19: Key Brazilian Body Armor and Personal Protection Programs

Table 20: Peruvian Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Overview

Table 21: Key Peruvian Body Armor and Personal Protection Programs

Table 22: South African Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Overview

Table 23: Key South African Body Armor and Personal Protection Programs



Figure 1: Body Armor And Personal Protection Market in the US (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 2: Body Armor And Personal Protection Market Split By Category in the US (%), 2013-2023

Figure 3: Soft Armor Market Size in the US (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 4: Protective Headgear Market Size in the US (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 5: Hard Armor Market Size in the US (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 6: Body Armor and Personal Protection Market in Russia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 7: Russian Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Split by Sector (%), 2013-2023

Figure 8: Soft Armor Market Size in Russia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 9: Hard Armor Market Size in Russia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 10: Body Armor and Personal Protection Market in the UK (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 11: Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Split by Sector in UK (%), 2013-2023

Figure 12: Hard Armor Market Size in the UK (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 13: Clothing Market Size in the UK (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 14: Body Armor and Personal Protection Market in France (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 15: Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Split by Sector in France (%), 2013-2023

Figure 16: Hard Armor Market Size in France (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 17: Soft Armor Market Size in France (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 18: Clothing Market Size in France (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 19: Body Armor and Personal Protection Market in Australia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 20: Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Split by Sector in Australia (%), 2013-2023



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Figure 21: Hard Armor Market Size in Australia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 22: Soft Armor Market Size in Australia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 23: Protective Headgear Market Size in Australia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 24: Body Armor and Personal Protection Market in India (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 25: Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Split by Sector in India (%), 2013-2023

Figure 26: Hard Armor Market Size in India (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 27: Protective Headgear Market Size in India (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 28: Soft Armor Market Size in India (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 29: Body Armor and Personal Protection Market in China (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 30: Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Split By Category in China (%), 2013-2023

Figure 31: Hard Armor Market Size in China (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 32: Soft Armor Market Size in China (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 33: Protective Headgear Market Size in China (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 34: Body Armor and Personal Protection Market in Israel (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 35: Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Split by Sector in Israel (%), 2013-2023

Figure 36: Soft Armor Market Size in Israel (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 37: Protective Headgear Market Size in Israel (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 38: Body Armor and Personal Protection Market in Saudi Arabia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 39: Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Split by Sector in Saudi Arabia (%), 2013-2023

Figure 40: Protective Headgear Market Size in Saudi Arabia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 41: Body armor and Personal Protection Market in Brazil (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 42: Body armor and Personal Protection Market Split By Category in Brazil (%), 2013-2023

Figure 43: Hard Armor Market Size in Brazil (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 44: Soft Armor Market Size in Brazil (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 45: Body armor and Personal Protection Market in Peru (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 46: Soft Armor Market Size in Peru (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 47: Body Armor and Personal Protection Market in South Africa (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 48: Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Split by Sector in South Africa (%), 2013-2023

Figure 49: Hard Armor Market Size in South Africa (US$ Million), 2013-2023



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