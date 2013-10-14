Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile



This report provides information on major programs planned in the global Body Armor and Personal Protection market. It provides details on top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-global-body-armor-and-personal-protection-market-2013-2023-major-programs-market-profile



Summary



This report discusses the various programmes conducted by key players in the market, by dividing them into the main types of Body Armor and Personal Protection. The report offers detailed information regarding quantity procured, country/companies supplying the equipment, delivery period and total contract value.



ReasonsToBuy



"The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Understand the major Body Armor and Personal Protection programs that are expected in the forecast period.

- Gain insight into the information regarding the quantity procured for the market, country/ company supplying the equipment and the total contract value.



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Table of Content



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence

2 Major Body Armor and Personal Protection Programs

2.1 Hard Armor

2.1.1 UK - Future Infantry Soldier Technology (FIST) program

2.1.2 Australia - Land 125 (Phase-3B)

2.1.3 India - FINSAS (Phase-1)

2.2 Soft Armor

2.2.1 US - DLA Troop Support - Outer Tactical Vests and Improved Outer Tactical Vests procurement program

2.2.2 India - Modular Bullet Proof Vests Procurement

2.3 Protective Headgear

2.3.1 US - Next Generation Combat Helmet program

2.3.2 US - Foliage green advanced combat helmets program

2.3.3 Australia - Better Combat Helmets Program

2.4 Clothing

2.4.1 US - Uniform Integrated Protection Ensemble Program

2.4.2 France - FELIN Infantry Combat Suite - Clothing

2.5 Boots

2.5.1 US - Procurement of Rugged All-Terrain Boots

2.5.2 US - Procurement of Mountain Combat Boots



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3 Appendix

3.1 Methodology

3.2 About SDI

3.3 Disclaimer



Table 1: Program Details - FIST program

Table 2: Program Details - Land 125 (Phase-3B)

Table 3: Program Details - F-INSAS (Stage-1)

Table 4: Program Details - Outer Tactical Vests and Improved Outer Tactical Vests procurement program:

Table 5: Program Details - Modular Bullet Proof Vests

Table 6: Program Details - Force Protection Systems program

Table 7: Program Details - Foliage green advanced combat helmets program

Table 8: Program Details - Better Combat Helmets Program

Table 9: Program Details - Uniform Integrated Protection Ensemble Program

Table 10: Program Details - FELIN Infantry Combat Suite - Clothing program

Table 11: Program Details - Procurement of Rugged All-Terrain Boots

Table 12: Program Details - Procurement of Mountain Combat Boots



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