Global Boiler Control Market: Latest Global Insights , Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2019-2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Boiler Control Market (Boiler Type - Water Tube, and Fire Tube; Control Type - Modulating Control, and On/off Control; Component - Hardware, and Software; End User - Industrial, and Commercial): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global boiler control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Rapidly Expanding Power Generation Capacities are Driving the Growth of the Industry



The factors such as the need for boiler efficiency improvement, stringent regulations to curtail greenhouse gas emissions, and rapidly expanding power generation capacities are driving the growth of the boiler control market. Furthermore, increasing research and development of new innovative products with changing demands fueling market growth. However, shifting the focus of industries toward renewable power generation systems restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for IoT and Industry 4.0 architecture by industries in developing countries is expected to provide new market opportunities.



Industrial Segment Holds a Large Market Share



The global boiler control market is segmented on the basis of boiler type, control type, component, and end-users. On the basis of the boiler type, the market is segmented into the water tube and fire tube. The water-tube segment holds a large market share due to its use in large industries such as chemical, power generation plants, mining, and oil & gas to generate steam on a large scale. Based on the control type, the market is segmented into modulating control and on/off control. Based on components, submarkets include hardware and software. By end-user, the market is segmented into industrial and commercial. The industrial segment holds a large market share due to the rapid growth in the population in developing regions such as the Middle East and the Asia Pacific.



Asia Pacific Holds the Largest Market Share



Among the regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share of the global boiler control market. Growing urbanization and propagation of electrification, increasing investments in power generation, and rising focus on optimizing energy usage are driving the growth of the market in this region. North America boiler control market is growing due to the use of boiler controls in advanced safety systems in various end-user industries.



Boiler Control Market: Competitive Analysis



Some of the industry participants of the global boiler control market are ABB, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, The Emerson Electric Co., HBX Control Systems Inc., Honeywell International, Schneider Electric SE, Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, Cleaver-Brooks, Inc., and Burnham Commercial among the others.



About Infinium Global Research

The boiler control market report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the boiler control market.