Global Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market - Forecast, Demand, Outlook and Market Research Report

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- The latest report on "Bone-anchored Hearing Aids Market (Raw Material - Titanium Alloy, Ceramics Composites, and Others; Application - Sensorineural Hearing Loss, Mixed Hearing Loss, Conductive Hearing Loss, and Single-sided Deafness; End User - Pediatrics, Adults, and Geriatrics): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2024." The global bone anchored hearing aids market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1331



Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market: Industry Insights



A bone-anchored hearing aid (BAHA) is the hearing device that operates on the bone conduction. This is a surgically implemented a system to treat the hearing loss with the help of vibrations. The bone-anchored hearing aid is suitable for conductive hearing loss, single-sided deafness, and unilateral hearing loss. The hearing losses can occur when sound is unable to reach the inner ear. In bone-anchored hearing aid, a steel spring attached over the patient's head collects the sound waves as a conventional hearing aid but instead of conveying sound waves, it transmits vibrations to the inner ear through the skull bone.



Prevalence of the Hearing Losses Among the Children's and the Older are Rising Which Creates the Demand of Bone-Anchored Hearing Aid (BAHA) Worldwide



According to the WHO, around 466 million people are suffering from hearing losses and among that 34 million are children. The prevalence of the hearing loss among the children and the older is rising which creates the demand for bone-anchored hearing aid (BAHA) worldwide. In addition, the geriatric population, ongoing technological advancements, rising consumers' interest in the BAHA over conventional hearing aids are some of the factors driving the market growth of bone-anchored hearing aid.



Meanwhile, in the bone-anchored hearing aid, the sound quality is deficient due to the sound energy is lost during the transmission process. Also, it has some disadvantages such as discomfort and the pain which is hampering the market growth. Moreover, to improve the sound quality the companies are focusing on the adoption of digital hearing aids and other new advanced technologies that are likely to create several opportunities in upcoming years.



Ask Discount for the Latest Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1331



North America Dominates the Market of Bone-Anchored Hearing Aid



Among the regions, North America dominates the market of bone-anchored hearing aid owing to the wide use of bone-anchored hearing technologies in this region. Europe is the second-largest region in the bone-anchored hearing aid market and the Asia-pacific is the fastest-growing region due to rapidly growing geriatric populations in this region.



Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Industry: Segmentation



The report on global bone anchored hearing aids market covers segments such as raw material, application, and end-user. On the basis of raw material, the global bone anchored hearing aids market is categorized into titanium alloy, ceramics composites, and others. On the basis of application, the global bone anchored hearing aids market is categorized into sensorineural hearing loss, mixed hearing loss, conductive hearing loss, and single-sided deafness. On the basis of end-user, the global bone anchored hearing aids market is categorized into pediatrics, adults, and geriatrics.



Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market: Competitive Landscape



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bone anchored hearing aids markets such as Siemens AG, Sonova Holding AG, GN ReSound, Sonic Innovations, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Starkey Hearing Technologies, Oticon A/S, Bernafon AG, Natus Medical Incorporated and William Demant Holding.



Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-bone-anchored-hearing-aids-market



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the bone-anchored hearing aids.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.