Global Bone & Joint Health Supplements Market Set to Reach USD 17.6 Billion by 2027, Fueled by Growing Demand for Nutritional Innovations

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2023 -- A comprehensive research report titled "Bone & Joint Health Supplements Market by Type, Distribution Channels, Form, Target Consumers, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" from MarketsandMarkets reveals significant growth prospects for the global bone & joint health supplements market. Valued at USD 11.7 billion in 2022, the market is anticipated to reach USD 17.6 billion by 2027, reflecting a robust CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



Key Insights:



Driving Factors for Market Growth:



- The market's expansion is attributed to macroeconomic and microeconomic factors in key countries, contributing to robust value sales during the forecast period.

- Increasing demand for nutritional supplements, including vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, and collagen, is a key driver, with ongoing innovations further fueling market demand.



Calcium Supplements Fueled by Lactose Intolerance:



- Calcium emerges as the second-largest market segment by type, projected to grow at 8.4% during the forecast period.

- Lactose-intolerant individuals, who are more prone to calcium deficiency due to the predominant source being dairy products, are driving the demand for calcium supplements.

- Approximately 68% of the world's population is estimated to have lactose malabsorption, with lactose intolerance more prevalent in certain regions.



Capsules Segment on the Rise:



- The capsules segment is projected to grow at 8.4% during the forecast period, driven by consumer perceptions that nutrients from capsules are better absorbed than from tablets.

- Capsules, especially liquid-filled ones, are preferred for their ease of swallowing, faster absorption, and perceived effectiveness.

- The cost-effective manufacturing process of capsules, requiring less equipment and allowing faster development, contributes to their popularity in the nutraceutical market.



Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Growth Hub:



- Asia-Pacific countries are expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Factors such as increasing westernization, a larger millennial population, and growing awareness of health benefits associated with functional food products are driving demand in the region.

- The rise of the vegan market in countries like India, China, Australia, and Indonesia contributes to the surge in demand for plant-based supplements.



Key Market Players:



- Major players in the bone & joint health supplements market include Bayer AG (Germany), Procter & Gamble (US), Amway (US), BASF SE (Germany), and Archer Daniels Midland (US).



Conclusion:



The global bone & joint health supplements market is poised for substantial growth, propelled by factors such as increasing awareness of health benefits, innovations in the sector, and the rise of nutritional supplement demand. The report provides a detailed analysis of market dynamics, regional trends, and key player strategies, offering valuable insights for stakeholders in the industry.



