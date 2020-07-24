WiseGuyReports.com adds “Book Paper Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
Summary
This report provides in depth study of "Book Paper Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Book Paper Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
A book paper (or publishing paper) is a paper that is designed for the publication of printed books, magazines and so on. Traditionally, book papers are off-white or low-white papers (easier to read), are opaque to minimise the show-through of text from one side of the page to the other, and are (usually) made to tighter caliper or thickness specifications, particularly for case-bound books. Typically, books papers are light-weight papers 60 to 90 g/m2 and often specified by their caliper/substance ratios (volume basis). For example, a bulky 80 g/m2 paper may have a caliper of 120 micrometres (0.12 mm) which would be Volume 15 (120×10/80), whereas a low bulk 80 g/m2 may have a caliper of 88 micrometres, giving a volume 11. This volume basis then allows the calculation of a book's PPI (printed pages per inch), which is an important factor for the design of book jackets and the binding of the finished book.
Global Book Paper market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
International Paper
UPM-Kymmene
Asia Pulp and Paper
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget
Stora Enso
Oji Paper
Nippon Paper Group
Norske Skog
Nine Dragons Paper
Chenming Paper
Sun Paper Group
Huatai Paper
Glatfelter
Shandong Tranlin
Dahe Paper
Guangzhou Paper
Xinya Paper Group
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Uncoated Offset Paper
Coated Paper
Others
By End-User / Application
Printing Books
Magazines
Advertising Matter
Others
