Global Botanical Extract Industry 2019 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Growing Organic Food Industry and Cosmetic Industry is Contributing to the Growth of the Market



The botanical extract market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Rising demand for a natural botanical ingredient in food and beverages is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing organic food industry and cosmetic industry is also contributing to the growth of the market. On the other side availability of various substitutes in the market can hamper the growth of the market.



Botanical Extract Industry: Segmentation



The botanical extract market is segmented based on source, form, and application. Based on the source the market can be bifurcated into spices, fruits, herbs, flowers, and tea leaves. Based on the form market can be sub-segmented into liquid, powder, and others. Considering the application the market can be further sub-segmented into cosmetics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, alcoholic beverages, and others. The food and beverage sector is anticipated to hold the largest share of the market in the forecast period.



Asia Pacific Region is Dominates the Botanical Extract Market



Geographically, the botanical extract market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Asia Pacific region dominates the market. The market growth in this region is attributed to growth in the use of personal care products. Furthermore, the market in North America and Europe is expected to grow with a healthy rate in the forecast period, growing demand for organic food, cosmaceuticals and stringent regulations for the use of harmful chemicals in skincare products likely to boost the botanical extract market growth in this area.



Botanical Extract Industry: Competitive Landscape



Key players in the market are Tokiwa Phytochemical Co., Ltd., Synthite Industries Private Ltd., Döhler, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG, Givaudan, Blue Sky Botanics Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., Frutarom Industries Ltd., Prinova Group LLC. And others.



