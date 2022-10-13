Global Botox Market Size to Surpass US$ 8231.4 Million by 2027

Los Angeles, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- Botox is a neurotoxic protein produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum and related species. It prevents the release of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine from axon endings at the neuromuscular junction and thus causes flaccid paralysis. Infection with the bacterium causes the disease botulism. The toxin is also used commercially in medicine, cosmetics. Global botox main manufactuers include Allergan, Ipsen, Medytox, LIBP, Merz Pharmaceuticals, etc., totally holding a share for 87% of the market. North America is the largest market of botox, with a share about 63%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into 50U, 100U and others. In terms of applications, it is widely used in medical and cosmetic. The most commom application is cosmetic, with a share over 50%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Botox Market The global Botox market size is projected to reach US$ 8231.4 million by 2027, from US$ 4364 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2027.



Top Players of Botox Market are Studied: Allergan, Ipsen, Medytox, LIBP, Merz Pharmaceuticals, US World Meds, Hugel, Daewoong



The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Botox market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.



Segmentation by Type: 50U, 100U, Others



Segmentation by Application: Medical, Cosmetic



Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Botox industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Botox trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Botox developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Botox industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.



