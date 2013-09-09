Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Bottled Water Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Bottled Water market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. The population is increasing in many countries and this is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. The Global Bottled Water market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of government rules and regulations. However, the increasing number of private label brands could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Bottled Water Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Bottled Water market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., and the Coca-Cola Co.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Aqua Gold International Inc., Boreal Water Collection Inc., China Water & Drinks Inc., Isbre Holding Corp., Saint Elie Inc., and Suntory Water Group Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., and the Coca-Cola Co.; Aqua Gold International Inc., Boreal Water Collection Inc., China Water & Drinks Inc., Isbre Holding Corp., Saint Elie Inc., and Suntory Water Group Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/141122/global-bottled-water-market-2012-2016.html