Global Bottled Water Market 2012-2016:Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- The Global Bottled Water market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. The population is increasing in many countries and this is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. The Global Bottled Water market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of government rules and regulations. However, the increasing number of private label brands could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Market Research Methodology:

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



Scope of the Report:

Market Overview

Product Offerings



Market Landscape:

Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

Market Size and Forecast by Volume

Five Forces Analysis



Market Segmentation:



Geographical Segmentation:

Bottled Water Market in the EMEA region

Bottled Water Market in the Americas

Bottled Water Market in the APAC region

Top 10 Leading Countries by Consumption of Bottled Water



The Global Bottled Water Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Bottled Water market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., and the Coca-Cola Co.



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The other vendors mentioned in this report are Aqua Gold International Inc., Boreal Water Collection Inc., China Water & Drinks Inc., Isbre Holding Corp., Saint Elie Inc., and Suntory Water Group Inc.



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