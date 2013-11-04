Global Bottled Water Market - Industry Analysis Size 2012 - 2018 at Now Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Bottled water market is one of the rapidly growing and competitive markets worldwide. It plays a significant role in solving the water pollution problems by providing safe and purified drinking water to people. Growing concerns about personal health and increasing promotional activities are some of the major factors driving the market growth.



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Rise in water pollution level is encouraging the use of water filters or bottled water for daily for daily use, thus contributing to the market growth. Tremendous growth in population, increasing disposable income, poor quality tap water, rampant water pollution, panic water buying triggered by chemical spills, and impact of natural calamities on water resources are some other important factors boosting the growth of bottled water industry.



As this market shows tremendous growth potential, more number of players are entering in this market through acquisition, launch of flavored water, improved packaging, thus increasing competition in market. Consumer spending patterns and improving lifestyle of people is equally responsible for upsurge demand for bottled water in developed economies. This market is expected to reach $65.9 billion value by the end of the year 2012.



Market Segmentation



Based on Product



- Noncarbonated Bottled Water

- Distilled Water

- Carbonated Water/Seltzer/Club Soda

- Commercial/Home-Delivered Water



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Current market trends

- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report also provides analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model, and complete company profiles of top industry players. It includes review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Nestle SA, Danone, Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Cadbury Beverages Inc., Clorox Company, Morton Salt, Perrier Group of America, Procter & Gamble, Suntory Water Group Inc., WPC Brands, and others.



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