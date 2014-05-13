Global (BPM) Business Process Management Market (Human & Integration) 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.BPM software is a tool used to simulate, automate, and monitor the business processes of an organization. It helps organizations to determine future strategies. It increases profitability by optimizing business processes through its various components such as a process designer, process engine, rules engine, and process analytics. A process designer assigns logic to the process after analyzing it and the process engine allocates automated activities to applications and manual operations to employees. The rules engine ensures that the process adheres to the business rules and process analytics provides feedback on process performance.



Analysts forecast the Global Business Process Management market will grow at a CAGR of 15.87 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Business Process Management market can be divided into two segments: Human-centric BPM and Integration-centric BPM. The report describes the size of the market based on the total software revenue generated from the issue of new licenses, installations, updates, subscriptions, technical support, and software maintenance, but it excludes the revenue from professional services and the sale of hardware.



Inquire for Discount @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/discount?rname=16987



Global Business Process Management Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Business Process Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- Adobe Systems Inc.

- Appian Corp.

- IBM Corp.

- Oracle Corp.

- Pegasystems Inc.

- Software AG



Purchase Report Directly @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/purchase?rname=16987



Other Prominent Vendors

- AgilePoint Inc.

- Bizagi Ltd.

- Fujitsu Ltd.

- Intalio Inc.

- K2 Software Inc.

- OpenText Corp.

- PNMsoft Ltd.

- Polymita Inc.

- Progress Software Inc.

- SAP AG

- Tibco Software Inc.



Key Market Driver

- Need for Continuous Improvement of Business Processes.



Key Market Challenge

- Complexity Involved in Effective Use of BPM Software.



Key Market Trend

- Increased Demand for Human-centric BPM Solutions



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?