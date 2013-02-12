Global Brachytherapy Devices Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Brachytherapy Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 2.85 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the significant increase in the number of cancer patients worldwide. The Global Brachytherapy Devices market has also been witnessing a significant increase in the number of acquisitions. However, alternatives for cancer treatment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Brachytherapy Devices Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Brachytherapy Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are C.R. Bard Inc., Eckert and Ziegler BEBIG S.A., Elekta AB, GE Healthcare Ltd., Theragenics Corp., and Varian Medical Systems Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Boston Scientific Corp., CONMED Corp., Olympus Corp., Cook Medical Inc., CIVCO Medical Instruments Co. Inc., Huiheng Medical Inc., and Gammex Inc.



