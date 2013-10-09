Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Brazing Materials Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Brazing Materials market to grow at a CAGR of 3.02 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in demand for aluminum brazing alloys from the Automotive industry. The Global Brazing Materials market has also been witnessing the increasing use of active brazing materials. However, the increase in raw material costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Brazing Materials Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers China and the ROW; it also covers the Global Brazing Materials market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Johnson Matthey Plc, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Sulzer Ltd., and Umicore N.V.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Aimtek Inc., Alcoa Inc., AlcoTec Wire Co., AMAG Austria Metall AG, Bellman-Melcor Inc., CuP Alloys Ltd., Fusion Inc., Harimatec Czech S.R.O, Harris Products Group, Indian Solder and Braze alloys, Kranti Metallurgy Pvt. Ltd., Lucas-Milhaupt Inc., Materion Corp., Mech-Tronics, Metalli A/S, Saru Silver Alloy Pvt. Ltd., Sente-BIR AS, Stella Welding Alloys, Wall Colmonoy Ltd., and Wieland Edelmetalle GmbH.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143699/global-brazing-materials-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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