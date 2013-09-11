Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Breast Pumps Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Breast Pump market to grow at a CAGR of 7.72 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the strong growth of the Breast Pumps Market in the US. The Global Breast Pump market has also been witnessing increasing awareness among emerging countries. However, small- and medium-sized vendors face high entry barriers and this could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Breast Pump Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Breast Pump market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Energizer Holdings Inc., Medela AG, Philips Healthcare, and Pigeon Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Bailey Medical Engineering Inc., Platinum Products Holding Inc., TOMY Co. Ltd., and Whittlestone Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Energizer Holdings Inc., Medela AG, Philips Healthcare, and Pigeon Corp.; Bailey Medical Engineering Inc., Platinum Products Holding Inc., TOMY Co. Ltd., and Whittlestone Inc.



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