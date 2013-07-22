Global Breast Pumps Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1.03 Billion Globally in 2018 : Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Market Research Reports : Transparency Market Research published new market report "Breast Pumps Market (Manual, Battery-powered and Electric Pumps) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," in 2011, the global breast pumps market was valued at USD 0.62 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2012 to 2018, to reach an estimated value of USD 1.03 billion in 2018.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/breast-pumps-market.html



The growth of this market is driven by the rising birth rates globally and the rapidly growing world population. With changing lifestyles and an increase in the number of working women, the consumer base for breast pumps is expanding and so is the demand for these devices. Restructuring of the reimbursement policies, which requires insurance companies to cover the cost of breastfeeding devices and lactation counseling, will also help improve the uptake of breast pumps. Increasing disposable incomes are strengthening the purchasing power of consumers and rising awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding will further help fuel market growth during the forecast period 2012 to 2018.



Electric pumps market is the fastest growing market segment with a CAGR of 11.9%. The preference for personal use electric pumps is expected to be the highest. In addition, the battery-powered pumps segment was the largest market segment in 2011 and will continue to be the leading segment till 2018, in terms of revenue.



Geographically, the North American region accounted for the largest market share in 2011. This is mainly due to the large consumer population, availability of advanced medical technologies, strong presence of leading market players and high purchasing power of consumers. However, with a high double digit CAGR of 17.1%, Asia will emerge as the fastest growing market due to the rapidly growing population, increasing awareness, rising disposable incomes and growing economies.



The global breast pumps market is highly consolidated and dominated by players such as Medela, Inc., Philips AVENT and Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions. Of these, Medela, Inc. accounted for the largest market share in 2011. Other small players in this market include Bailey Medical, Energizer Personal Care, LLC (Playtex Baby), Hygeia Medical Group, Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. and Whittlestone, Inc.

The global breast pumps market is segmented as follows:



Breast Pumps Market, by Pumping System Type

- Manual

- Battery-powered

- Electric

- Personal Use

- Hospital Grade



Breast Pumps Market, by Product Design

- Open System Pumps

- Closed System Pumps



Biopsy Devices Market, by Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia

- Rest of the World (RoW)



Related Blogs :



http://medicaldevicesnews.wordpress.com/



http://medicalcaremarketnews.wordpress.com/



http://rahul28febblog.wordpress.com/



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact US :



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700 Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030 USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com