Global Breast Pumps Market , New Research Report Available at Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Breast pumps are medical devices used for expression of milk by lactating mothers. The demand for these devices is increasing due to the rising number of working women and their growing disposable incomes. This report studies the market for breast pumps(http://www.researchmoz.us/breast-pumps-market-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018-report.html) from two different aspects - by pumping system type and by product design. The global market has been segmented based on these two parameters and market size estimates and forecasts for the period 2010 to 2018 have been provided for each of the segments and sub-segments, in terms of USD million. The CAGR (%) of each market segment for the forecast period of 2012 to 2018 has been given along with market size estimations, considering 2011 as the base year for all calculations.



The market has also been segmented geographically into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia and RoW, and the respective market sizes and forecasts have been provided for each of these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining growth of the global breast pumps market, and future opportunities is highlighted in the market overview section.



To Read Complete Report With TOC of This Report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/breast-pumps-market-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018-report.html



The competitive landscape section includes market share analysis of all the leading players in this market, for the year 2011. Some of the major players profiled in this report include Medela, Inc., Philips AVENT, Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions, Whittlestone, Inc., Hygeia Medical Group, and Bailey Medical.



The global breast pumps market is segmented into the following categories:

Breast Pumps Market, by Pumping System Type

Manual

Battery-powered

Electric

Personal Use

Hospital Grade



Related Report:

Global Markets Directs, 'Chronic Pain Pipeline(http://www.researchmoz.us/chronic-pain-pipeline-review-h1-2013-report.html) Review, H1 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Chronic Pain, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Chronic Pain. Chronic Pain Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Directs proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Directs team.



About Us

ResearchMoz(http://www.researchmoz.us/)is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us