Global Breast Reconstruction Industry 2019 Market Research Report, Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecasts & Opportunities

Infinium Global Research as recently published a trending report on the global Breast Reconstruction Market (Product - Breast Implants, Acellular Dermal Matrices, Tissue Expanders, and Other Products; End-user - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. Breast reconstruction enables to reform or reshape breasts after a mastectomy or lumpectomy. It is achieved through various plastic surgery techniques that restore a breast to near normal shape, size, and appearance. According to the report, the global cell separation technologies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



The Market is Driven by the Growing Prevalence of Breast Cancer



According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women, impacting 2.1 million women each year, and also causes the greatest number of cancer-related deaths among women. In 2018, it is estimated that 627,000 women died from breast cancer – that is approximately 15% of all cancer deaths among women. While breast cancer rates are higher among women in more developed regions, rates are increasing in nearly every region globally.



According to a breast cancer organization, in 2019, around 268,600 women are diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in the U.S. along with 62,930 patients suffering from non-invasive breast cancer.



Acellular Dermal Matrix Segment to Expand at the Fastest Rate During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of product and end-user. Based on the product the study includes breast implants, acellular dermal matrices, tissue expanders, and other products. Moreover, the global breast reconstruction market by the end-user study includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end-users.



Among the product segment, acellular dermal matrices are anticipated to dominate the market as the usage of the acellular dermal matrix in breast reconstruction by plastic surgeons.ADM s have become a cornerstone of implant-based immediate breast reconstruction and is preferred more over delayed reconstruction due to its improved psychosocial morbidity, decreased cost and optimal cosmetic outcomes.



Among the End-User Segment, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers are Anticipated Significant Growth During the Forecast Period.



Competitive Analysis



The key players featured in the report are Allergan Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra Inc., Ideal Implant Incorporated, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aestetics GmbH, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, GC Aesthetics PLC, GROUPE SEBBIN SAS, and other companies.



The Abbvie Deal for Allergan



In 2019, Allergan, the maker of Botox, sold to AbbVie in $63 billion. Through this deal, AbbVie gets to bypass the risky process of research and development by acquiring a popular portfolio of products.



