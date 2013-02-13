Global Breath Analyzer Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2012 to 2018 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has a new study on Breathalyzer Market Shares and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2012-2018. The 2012 study has 317 pages, 111 tables and figures.



Substance abuser in control of a vehicle or heavy equipment is a menace. Demand for effective detection of alcohol impairment, or of blood alcohol content (BAC) in individuals engaged in work or driving is expanding. Alcohol plays an integral part in every society.



In the United States, alcohol plays a part in half the automobile fatalities and nearly half of all industrial accidents. For employers, alcohol abuse accounts for two thirds of all substance abuse complaints and depletes a similar percentage from the health care benefit budgets of American companies.



A breathalyzer is a device for estimating blood alcohol content (BAC) from a breath sample. \"Breathalyzer\" is the brand name of a series of models made by one manufacturer National Draeger. It has become a generalized trademark for instruments. Intoxilyzer, Intoximeter, AlcoScan, Alcotest, AlcoSensor, Alcolizer, Datamaster include brand names in use.



The U.S. Government\'s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration maintains a \"Conforming Products List\" of breath alcohol devices approved for evidentiary use, as well as for preliminary screening use. In Canada, a preliminary non-evidentiary screening device can be approved by Parliament as an approved screening device and an evidentiary breath instrument can be similarly designated as an approved instrument.



Alcohol related accidents kill someone every 31 minutes and injure someone every 2 minutes in the US. Alcohol and drugs cause serious disruption to the workforce when present among employees. Breath contains important markers that can be used to monitor health status of patients.



