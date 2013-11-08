Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Brewer Analyser Report 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A complete volume analysis of the domestic and international activities of the world's leading beer companies.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The 2013 Global Brewer Analyser Report is an indispensable reference guide to the world's leading brewing groups. As well as providing global volume and ranking of the world's top 20 leading brewers, the 2013 Global Brewer Analyser report from provides a complete volume analysis of the domestic and international activities of the world's leading beer companies. It is available in both excel and PDF format, allowing easy interrogation and manipulation of data, and presenting.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Developed Markets are continuing to see slow or declining volume growth, while emerging markets have continued to grow strongly. 2012 saw a changing landscape with numerous takeovers.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Growing consumer bases in new markets and brewers expanding their reach, geographically, is leading to development. Acquisitions within the industry have led to rapidly changing dynamics.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Entirely reworked for 2013, the report is fully updated with 2012 volumes, includes 24 individual profiles on the leading brewing groups and a MandA Commentary section. Profiles include brewers' 2012 global ranking, volume, % share of the global market, plus % share of leading brands. A highly visual breakdown of company volumes and performance by brand, type, market and route to market are given in table and chart formats(2012 and 2002-12 volume 000s hl). All subsidiary and associate local operators are identified.



Key Features and Benefits

Ranking and volume in 000 hecto litres 2008-2012.



24 individual profiles for the world's leading brewers including 2012 global ranking, volume and % global market share.



2012 market share of the profiled brewers' leading brands.



Brewer volumes by market and modus operandi, 2012 (000s hecto litres). Type of operation - subsidiary and brewing associate - details are also given.



Following a significant rework, data is more clearly analysed and accessible, whilst still being easily interrogated and retaining insight levels.



Companies Mentioned



A-BInBev, Asahi Breweries, Asia Pacific Breweries, Carlsberg Group, Castel, China Resources Enterprises, Chongqing Brewery, Diageo (Guinness), Efes Beverage Group.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145633/global-brewer-analyser-report-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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