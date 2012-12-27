Global Broadband Aggregation Equipment Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Global Broadband Aggregation Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 10.8 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high bandwidth requirements. The Global Broadband Aggregation Equipment market has also been witnessing high growth in the APAC region. However, the significant decline in demand for DSL could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Broadband Aggregation Equipment Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Broadband Aggregation Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent, Fiberhome Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Adtran Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sumitomo Electric Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Calix Network Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Ericsson Inc., PMC-Sierra Inc., Tellabs Inc., and UTStarcom Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91795/global-broadband-aggregation-equipment-market-2011-2015.html