Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Outlook, Top Manufacturers

A broadcast transmitter is an electronic device, which radiates radio waves modulated with information content and is used for broadcasting. Some of the examples of broadcasting transmitters include, radio broadcasting transmitter and television transmitter.



Significant growth in the broadcasting and telecommunications industry is a major factor boosting growth of the global broadcasting transmitter market. For instance, according to Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, total revenue for radio and television broadcasting in the U.S increased from US$ 11,594 million in 2004 to US$ 20,031 million in 2018. Moreover, digitization of radio stations is also expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in April 2019, DAB+ Digital Radio launched digital radio services in Hobart, Australia.



Increasing internet penetration and growing number of smartphone users is expected to propel growth of the global broadcasting transmitter market. For instance, Huawei sold 65.8 million smartphones in the third quarter of 2019, which was an increase of 26%, year over year. The market in Middle East and Africa is driven by increasing demand for radio stations. For instance, according to Nielsen, a global measurement and data analytics company, in 2018, 93% of the total population aged 10 and above listened to radio in the UAE.



Key players in the market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2019, Crown Broadcast unveiled IReC – 1 next generation Internet Remote Control Prototype at the 2019 NAB Show. Key players in the market are also focused on launching service centers to enhance their market share. For instance, in August 2019, in DB Broadcast started a new certified radio center to provide technical assistance and services, advice, warranty and repair coverage.



Increasing number of trade shows in the telecommunications and broadcast sector is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global broadcasting transmitter market. For instance, in August 2019, SET EXPO exhibition, a technology, media business and entertainment trade show was held in Brazil. Moreover, increasing R&D in broadcasting is also expected to propel growth of the market. For instance, in September 2019, researchers from Korea Electronics Technology Institute reported an integrated DVB-X2 receiver architecture to support multi-mode broadcasting standards such as DVB-T2, DVB-C2, and DVB-S2 in a single platform.



Key Takeaways

- Growing broadcasting and telecommunications sector is expected to augment growth of the global broadcasting transmitter market



- Digitization of radio stations is also expected to boost the market growth



- Major players operating in the market include, DB Broadcast, Crown Broadcast, Armstrong Transmitter, Bext, Electrolink, Nautel, and RVR Elettronica



