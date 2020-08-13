Global Building Analytics Market Size, Growth Factors, Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Forecast by 2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- Latest published report on the Building Analytics market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2020-2027. The report is based on an extensive study supervised by adept analysts. Their sound knowledge and expertise in the field help in unearthing of factors and figures. The report is fulfilled with a volume-wise and value-wise analysis. This type of analysis offers a better outlook regarding the movement of the market and potential of the market.



Building analytics is utilized to enhance the building infrastructure in terms of comfort, energy, and overall development. Generally, building analytics is used for advanced life cycle managed services which provide automated fault detection, diagnosis, and real-time monitoring for buildings.



Market Drivers

Continuous technological developments and innovations to enhance building analytics solutions is considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global building analytics market growth. For instance, Many CPG companies have specialized teams to provide building analytics services or capabilities. These are helpful to enhance decision making in existing business processes. Furthermore, increase in adoption of building analytics across the globe will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in government initiatives and investments in technologies in construction services will propel the market growth during this forecast period.



Market Restraints

However, high cost of implementation is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global building analytics market growth. Also, lack of awareness about building analytics solution will hinder the market growth.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, IBM, Honeywell International, Siemens, General Electric, BuildingIQ, CopperTree Analytics, and Delta Electronics



Market Taxonomy

By Building Type

- Residential

- Commercial

- Industrial

By Component

- Software

- Services

By Deployment Type

- On-Premise

- Cloud

By Application

- Fault Detection & Monitoring

- Energy Management

- Security Management

- Emergency Management

- Parking Management

- Operation Management

- Network Management

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Major Points Covered in Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Building Analytics Market Outlook

5 Global Building Analytics Market, By Building Type

6 Global Building Analytics Market, By Component

7 Global Building Analytics Market, By Deployment Type

8 Global Building Analytics Market, By Application

9 Global Building Analytics Market, By Region

10 North America Building Analytics Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

11 Europe Building Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

12 Asia Pacific Building Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

13 Latin America Building Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

14 Middle East Building Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

15 Competitive Analysis

16Company Profiles



