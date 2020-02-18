Building and Home Automation Market | Global Industry Forecast – 2026

WiseGuyReports

Global Building and Home Automation Market 2020 Demand, Trends, Share, Product Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2026

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents "Global Building and Home Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026"

This report focuses on the global Building and Home Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building and Home Automation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Key Players

Schneider Electric
Vantage Controls
Crestron Electronics
iControl Networks
HoneywelL
AMX
Johnson Controls
ADT
Siemens
2GIG Technologies
Ingersoll-Rand
ABB
Control4
Legrand
Leviton Manufacturing Company
Lutron
Samsung Electronics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lighting Automation
Security & Access Automation
HVAC Automation
Entertainment Automation
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Building and Home Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Building and Home Automation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table Of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13Key Players Profiles

14Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

