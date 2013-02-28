Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Global Building Automation & Controls Market (2013 - 2018) (By Product (Lighting/Security & Access/HVAC/Entertainment/Outdoor/ Elevator Controls, Building Management Systems (BMS)), Application & Geography (Americas, Europe, APAC & ROW)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- The report, based on the extensive research study of the global building automation and controls market, is aimed at identifying the entire market of the building automation and controls specifically lighting, security & access, HVAC, entertainment, outdoor controls, elevator controls and BMS. The report covers the overall market and sub-segment markets through extensively detailed classifications.
The total building automation and controls market is expected to reach $49.5 billion by 2018 growing at a double digit CAGR from 2013 till 2018. & The stringent regulations being imposed by the governments augmented by the increasing need to save operational costs by building owners has enhanced the demand for building automation and controls. Although the concept of building automation has been in existence for a long time and has witnessed profound growth in the last five years there is huge demand for HVAC, security and access controls. Growing awareness of wireless technologies and the developments towards the integration of wired and wireless will propel the market in the future. & Demand for energy efficient buildings, more convenient devices and enhanced security via building automation and controls remains the major drivers for the building automation controls market. Growth in government incentives, assistance of powerline communication and global sporting events such as World Cup Soccer in 2014, Olympics in 2016 offer excellent opportunities to the market growth. & In addition to this, wireless technology has revolutionized the market; further boosting the market for already existing buildings.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report analyzes the findings by considering the market dynamics that shape up this market. These dynamics are categorized under three headers; drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The market estimation and forecasting have been done using market dynamics.
The report provides detailed profiles of major companies currently active in the building automation and controls market. All the other details of the key players in the entire value chain such as key product launches, technologies, industry partners, financials, and growth strategies are discussed in the extensive company profiles section. In addition to the company profiles, a competitive landscape of the market share rankings of the current key players.
