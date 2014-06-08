Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2014 -- ReportsnReports.com adds Global Building Automation & Controls Market (2013 – 2018) (By Product (Lighting/Security & Access/HVAC/Entertainment/Outdoor/ Elevator Controls, Building Management Systems (BMS)), Application & Geography (Americas, Europe, APAC & ROW) new report in its store.



The report, based on the extensive research study of the global building automation and controls market, is aimed at identifying the entire market of the building automation and controls specifically lighting, security & access, HVAC, entertainment, outdoor controls, elevator controls and BMS. The report covers the overall market and sub-segment markets through extensively detailed classifications.



Purchase Report Directly @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/Purchase.aspx?name=219401.



The total building automation and controls market is expected to reach $49.5 billion by 2018 growing at a double digit CAGR from 2013 till 2018. & The stringent regulations being imposed by the governments augmented by the increasing need to save operational costs by building owners has enhanced the demand for building automation and controls. Although the concept of building automation has been in existence for a long time and has witnessed profound growth in the last five years there is huge demand for HVAC, security and access controls. Growing awareness of wireless technologies and the developments towards the integration of wired and wireless will propel the market in the future. & Demand for energy efficient buildings, more convenient devices and enhanced security via building automation and controls remains the major drivers for the building automation controls market. Growth in government incentives, assistance of powerline communication and global sporting events such as World Cup Soccer in 2014, Olympics in 2016 offer excellent opportunities to the market growth. & In addition to this, wireless technology has revolutionized the market; further boosting the market for already existing buildings.



This report analyzes the findings by considering the market dynamics that shape up this market. These dynamics are categorized under three headers; drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The market estimation and forecasting have been done using market dynamics.



Inquire for Discount (Single User License US $4650)@ http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/Discount.aspx?name=219401.



The report provides detailed profiles of major companies currently active in the building automation and controls market. All the other details of the key players in the entire value chain such as key product launches, technologies, industry partners, financials, and growth strategies are discussed in the extensive company profiles section. In addition to the company profiles, a competitive landscape of the market share rankings of the current key players.



The controls are further segmented by the sub types, for example, the security & access controls market is divided into further markets like biometrics, intrusion detection, video management systems and touch screens & keypads. The application part of the report has been broadly classified into residential, commercial, institutional, industrial and others. These areas of applications are further divided by the different building types. For instance, the commercial application is divided into office, lodging, healthcare, retail and warehouses (non-manufacturing). The building automation and controls market is also mapped against geography. The market by geography is segmented by various economic regions such as North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and Oceania. The regional market has been further broken down by country, which gives a detailed insight of regional profit pockets and potential emerging markets. Apart from the market segmentation and dynamics, the report also includes critical market data showing the Porter's five force analysis, and value chain analysis.



Key Take-Aways

- The global building automation and controls market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR from 2013 till 2018 and to reach close to $50 billion by the end of these five years.

- Currently, HVAC controls contribute to more than 33% of the global building automation and controls market. However, the security & access controls are estimated to contribute the highest by the end of 2018.

- The factors such as evolving technologies and market dynamics that are affecting each type of controls.

- Dimming systems and sensors are expected to grow at high rate in the lighting controls market for the next five years.

- Porter's analysis in detail, market dynamics of each control product and their respective markets has been explained.

- Detailed segmentation of building automation market by application with a focus on markets of high growth and emerging technologies.

- Detailed market dynamics i.e. drivers, restraints and opportunities, for the major control products along with winning imperatives.

- Detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players and market share analysis with market rankings.

- Complete value chain, allied industry segments & value chain analysis of the global building automation industry and their impacts on the market.