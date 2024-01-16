Global Building Information Modeling Market Report: Industry Size, Share, Statistics, Companies, and Growth – 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2024 -- The global building information modeling market size was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Building Information Modeling is more than just a buzzword; it's a paradigm shift in the way construction projects are conceptualized and executed.



Building Information Modeling Industry Size and Market Dynamics:



Global Growth: The BIM market was experiencing global growth, with regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific showing increased adoption. Emerging markets were also recognizing the benefits of BIM in improving construction efficiency and reducing costs.



Government Initiatives: Many governments were promoting the use of BIM through regulations and mandates. For example, some countries required BIM implementation in public infrastructure projects to enhance collaboration, reduce errors, and improve overall project outcomes.



Technological Advancements: Continuous technological advancements were enhancing BIM capabilities, incorporating features such as 4D and 5D BIM (time and cost dimensions), cloud-based BIM, and interoperability with other software applications used in the construction process.



Industry Collaboration: BIM encouraged collaboration and information sharing among various stakeholders in the construction lifecycle, including architects, engineers, contractors, and facility managers. This collaborative approach helped in minimizing errors, reducing rework, and improving project efficiency.



key players in the BIM industry included:



Autodesk, Inc.: Autodesk is a leading software company that provides a range of BIM solutions, including AutoCAD and Revit. These tools are widely used for 3D modeling, design, and collaboration in construction projects.



Nemetschek Group: The Nemetschek Group is a multinational software provider with a strong presence in the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) industry. Its portfolio includes BIM solutions like ArchiCAD and Vectorworks.



Bentley Systems, Incorporated: Bentley Systems offers BIM and infrastructure software solutions, such as MicroStation and AECOsim Building Designer, which are utilized in the design, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.



Trimble Inc.: Trimble provides advanced technologies for positioning, modeling, connectivity, and data analytics. Its BIM solutions, including Tekla Structures and SketchUp, cater to the construction and engineering sectors.

Dassault Systèmes: Dassault Systèmes offers BIM solutions through its CATIA and 3DEXPERIENCE platforms. These solutions are widely used in various industries, including construction, aerospace, and automotive.



Building Information Modeling Market Statistics and Growth Projections:



The Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing adoption of digital technologies in the construction and architecture sectors. Here are key statistics and growth projections for the BIM market:



Regional Distribution: The adoption of BIM is widespread globally, with key regions contributing to the market's growth. North America and Europe are significant contributors, given the high level of technological adoption in these regions. The Asia-Pacific region is also emerging as a prominent market for BIM, with increasing construction activities and infrastructure development.



Applications and Segments: BIM is applied across various segments of the construction industry, including residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. The use of BIM is not limited to the design phase; it extends to construction, maintenance, and even the operational life of buildings. The versatility of BIM contributes to its growing relevance in diverse applications.



Technological Advancements: The BIM market continues to benefit from technological advancements. Integration with technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) is enhancing the visualization and user experience. The adoption of advanced simulation and analysis tools within BIM platforms is contributing to more accurate and efficient design processes.



Digital Twin Technology: The concept of digital twins, where a virtual replica of a building is created and continuously updated, is gaining traction within the BIM market. This technology extends the benefits of BIM beyond the construction phase, supporting ongoing maintenance and optimization.



Global Construction Trends: The growth of the BIM market share is closely tied to global construction trends. As construction practices evolve, and infrastructure projects become more complex, the demand for BIM solutions is expected to rise, contributing to the market's expansion.



In 2022, North America accounted for the greatest share of the BIM market; this trend is anticipated to continue in the anticipated year. Numerous ecosystem participants, including Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems, Trimble Inc., Procore Technologies, Inc., Archidata Inc., etc., are responsible for the region's success. The region's architects, engineers, and consultants have used BIM widely, and as a result, the BIM market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the near future.