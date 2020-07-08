Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2020 -- Global Building Information Modeling Market Research Report 2020-2023



Market Overview



Building information modeling (BIM) is a process involving the generation and management of digital representations of physical and functional characteristics of places. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Building Information Modeling Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world's major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).



The Building Information Modeling, or simply BIM, is a process, which provides a digital or a virtual representation of a building or a non-building structure and its functional and physical features. With the help of numerous tools and technologies, the BIM creates a virtual design of a structure before its actual creation process begins. As of now, the Building Information Modeling software is used by businesses, government agencies, and people, who plan, design, and construct different kinds of infrastructures, such as tunnels, bridges, ports, roads, utilities, etc.



The Building Information Modeling software is used for creating 3D co-ordination, record models as well as pre-fabrication. With the help of BIM, the users generally make building information files, which can be exchanged, extracted, or networked to provide support in decision-making regarding a building asset. Due to this reason, Building Information Modeling can reduce the chances of rework or errors while designing a structure. Because of being extremely efficient, this software can also lessen the overall completion time of the project.



Due to the ever-rising investment and expenditure in the construction industry, the global Building Information Modeling market has expanded significantly since the last few years and is expected to maintain its massive growth rate during the forecast period. Ever-growing digitization is yet another thing that can help the BIM to become more popular and boost the overall development of the market even more. However, a few things, such as lack of expertise in BIM software, high pricing, and lack of distinct regulation, are estimated to hinder the steady growth of the market.



Market Segmentation



In general, the global market of Building Information Modeling can be classified into two sections, which are product type and geographic region. On the basis of products, the market of the same can be further segmented into two parts, Software, and Services. Among these two, the segment of Software currently holds the largest part of market share due to its heavy usage and application. Because of the same reason, this segment is also expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Regarding end-user, the Building Information Modeling market can be segmented into owners, engineers, architects, and others.



The geographical segmentation of the global Building Information Modeling market generally includes regions like North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East Africa. Amongst these, North America currently dominates the market due to its advanced construction management infrastructure, which is perfect for BIM adoption. The same factor will also help this region to maintain its leading position in the upcoming years. However, owing to the increasing digitization in countries like China, India, and Japan, the Asian Building Information Modeling market is presumed to expand at the highest rate during the forecast period. The European, as well as the South American region, is also anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during this period.



To improve its overall efficacy, the Building Information Modeling is nowadays being integrated with the Internet of Things, or IoT, technology. Along with this, the evolution of 5D BIM, growth in M&A activity, and the scope in the Augmented and Virtual reality are some of the other latest trends in the Building Information Modeling market.



