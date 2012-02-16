Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Global Building Insulation Market by Materials & Applications (2011 - 2016)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2012 -- The report covers the major building insulation markets; their geographical trends and forecasts. The building insulation market is divided into insulation materials which include wool insulation, plastic foams, and other insulation materials such as wood fiber, perlite, etc. The report studies these building insulation materials with respect to the key players, products, and geography trends of these markets. The building insulation market is further studied from the application's perspective. The major on goings in the global building insulation industry such as winning imperatives of market players and major burning issues are also analyzed.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The building insulation materials have gained popularity due to the fact that they help in energy saving while reducing the greenhouse emissions. This has resulted in increased applications of building insulation materials in commercial and residential buildings. Consequently, it becomes important to study this market with respect to its segments, opportunities, and growth prospective.
The regulatory authorities have also supported the adoption of building insulation materials by setting legislations which promote zero energy buildings. The regulations are active in the developed regions of Europe and U.S. and are also beginning to cover the emerging economies in Asia as well.
The report covers major drivers, restraints, and opportunities for global building insulation market and analyze them with respect to their order of impact which explains the weightage of a specific market factor. It also gives an elaborative description of value chain for building insulation market starting from the raw materials used for the materials to the major end-users of the products.
The market study analyzes the key building insulation materials with respect to major geographies which include North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. This evaluates the building insulation products such as glasswool, rockwool, EPS, and XPS in different geographies as the market split and usage of these products differ in different geographical regions. For an instance, the Asian market is the major user of plastic foam insulation products while U.S. and European markets are the major users of rockwool and glasswool for building insulation. Studying these products with respect to major continents is important to develop a holistic picture of the global market for building insulation.
The report provides the study of market players/manufacturers for the proper understanding of the competitive landscape for building insulation market. The report studies different market players with respect to the products they offer.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Adhesives & Sealants Market by Type, Applications, Trends, & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Global Fluoropolymers Market Analysis by Product Types, Applications, & Geography - Trends & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by Type, Applications, Prices, Regulations Trends & Forecasts 2011-2016
- Biodegradable Plastics Market: by Types (Starch, PLA, PHA, PCL, and PBS), Applications, Regulations, Prices, Trends & Forecast (2011 - 2016)
- Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market by Applications and Potential Opportunities (2011-2016)
- Ceramic Fiber Market by Type & Applications (Global Forecast to 2016)
- Global Carbon Nanotubes Market - SWCNTS, MWCNTS, Technology, Applications, Trends & Outlook (2011 - 2016)
- Seed Treatment Market Trends and Global Forecasts (2011-2016)
- Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-pesticides and Adjuvants), Geography, Price Trends and Global Forecasts (2011-2016)
- Powder Coatings: Materials, Technologies, Applications