Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market 2012-2016



Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics market to grow at a CAGR of 16.58 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of facilities available to store solar energy. The Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics market has also been witnessing increased R&D investment for the Solar industry. However, the seasonal fluctuation of solar power availability could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world; it also covers the Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include First Solar Inc., Sharp Corp., Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd., and United Solar Ovonic LLC.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., Centrosolar AG, Dow Solar, Dyesol Ltd., Eagle Roofing Products Florida LLC, Ertex Solar GmbH, Heliatek GmbH, Konarka Technologies Inc., Kyocera Corp., PowerFilm Inc., Pythagoras Solar Ltd., Scheuten Solar Holding B.V., SCHOTT Solar AG, SolarOr Ltd., Solyndra LLC, and Wurth Solar GmbH & Co. KG.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Market Research Methodology

5. Scope of the Report



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6. Solar Technology

7. Market Landscape

8. Segmentation by BIPV Types

9. Geographical Segmentation

10. Vendor Landscape

11. Buying Criteria

12. Market Growth Drivers

13. Drivers and their Impact

14. Market Challenges

15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

16. Market Trends

17. Key Vendor Analysis

18. Other Reports in this Series



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