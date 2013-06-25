Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Bulk Acoustic Wave Devices Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Global Bulk Acoustic Wave Devices market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Bulk Acoustic Wave Devices market in the US and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Avago Technologies Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corp., and TriQuint Semiconductor Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Epson Toyocom, Vectron International, CTS Corp., and API Technologies Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



