Global Bulk/HOD Water Report 2012 - New Market Report

Published by Canadean, the Global Bulk/HOD Water Report 2012 provides a detailed analysis of the Bulk/HOD water drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2015.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Global Bulk/HOD Water Report 2012 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the Bulk/HOD Water market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Global growth rates in bulk/HOD water have remained at a consistent rate (between 6-8%) over the last decade and 2011 has been no exception. Although total volumes are smaller than packaged water, it has achieved more rapid development in recent years.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Asia was primarily responsible for the exceptional category performance, attributable to 73% of global incremental volume in 2011
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Global Bulk/HOD Water Report for 2012 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 82 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Bulk/HOD Water Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the Bulk/HOD Water category worldwide.
Key Features and Benefits
Dataincludesbulk/HOD water consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011, with forecasts to 2015 by country.
Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts.
Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.
A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing and valuation.
Key Market Issues
Despite the positive global performance, when analyzed at a regional level a continued downward trend is growth rates is visible across East and West Europe and MENA.
Volume sales are slowing significantly in these markets due to the continued threat of POU systems and political climates affecting producers and consumers.
Compared to packaged water where per capita consumption volumes are highly fragmented across regions, bulk/HOD water per capita consumption volumes could be considered more concentrated across regions.
