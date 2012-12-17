Global Bulk/HOD Water Report 2012:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Product Synopsis



Published by Canadean, the Global Bulk/HOD Water Report 2012 provides a detailed analysis of the Bulk/HOD water drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2015.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



The Global Bulk/HOD Water Report 2012 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the Bulk/HOD Water market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Global growth rates in bulk/HOD water have remained at a consistent rate (between 6-8%) over the last decade and 2011 has been no exception. Although total volumes are smaller than packaged water, it has achieved more rapid development in recent years.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Asia was primarily responsible for the exceptional category performance, attributable to 73% of global incremental volume in 2011



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



The Global Bulk/HOD Water Report for 2012 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 82 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Bulk/HOD Water Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the Bulk/HOD Water category worldwide.



Key Features and Benefits



Dataincludesbulk/HOD water consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011, with forecasts to 2015 by country.

Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts.

Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.

A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified by country.

Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing and valuation.



Key Market Issues



Despite the positive global performance, when analyzed at a regional level a continued downward trend is growth rates is visible across East and West Europe and MENA.

Volume sales are slowing significantly in these markets due to the continued threat of POU systems and political climates affecting producers and consumers.

Compared to packaged water where per capita consumption volumes are highly fragmented across regions, bulk/HOD water per capita consumption volumes could be considered more concentrated across regions.

Latin America and MENA are key consumption markets for this category and were responsible for raising per capita consumption volumes by 1-2 litres in 2011. West Europe, North America and Australasia recorded declines in per capita consumption by less than 1 litre



Key Highlights



Table water accounted for 70% of bulk/HOD volumes in 2011 due to many consumers opting to purchase table water as an economical alternative to tap water; particularly where the quality of public water is considered to be unsafe.

The industry standard bulk/HOD pack is the bubble top. In the Middle East and Africa there is no alternative. Polycarbonate is the lead bubble top packaging material in every region, with all competing polypropylene now concentrated in Latin America. Meanwhile, PET is proving increasingly popular, especially in Asia. Most HDPE packs are also to be found in this region

Refill ability is the norm, not just for bubble tops but for all bulk/HOD water pack types. Less than 1% of volume is in non-refillable packaging, with very little historical movement on a global level.

The off-premise channel counts for the lion's share of the Bulk/HOD water market (70%) driven by the home delivery market, particularly in locations where municipal water is considered to be unsafe. However, the on-premise channel performed slightly ahead of the off-premise channel, thanks to the continued growth in institutions continuing to stock and supply water



