Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Bulletproof Glass Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Bulletproof Glass Market to grow at a CAGR of 18.73 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the fast-paced growth in the Automobile industry. The Global Bulletproof Glass market has also been witnessing a rapid growth in urbanization. However, sluggish demand from the Construction industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Bulletproof Glass Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in North America, Europe, and China; it also covers the Global Bulletproof Glass market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., China Security Glass AG, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., PPG Industries Inc., and Saint Gobain Group.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Al Abbar Glass and Trading Co., Essex Safety Glass Co., and Sisecam Holding Co.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142609/global-bulletproof-glass-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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