Global Bulletproof Glass Market:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Global Bulletproof Glass Market 2012-2016



Global Bulletproof Glass Market to grow at a CAGR of 18.73 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the fast-paced growth in the Automobile industry. The Global Bulletproof Glass market has also been witnessing a rapid growth in urbanization. However, sluggish demand from the Construction industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Bulletproof Glass Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in North America, Europe, and China; it also covers the Global Bulletproof Glass market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., China Security Glass AG, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., PPG Industries Inc., and Saint Gobain Group.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Al Abbar Glass and Trading Co., Essex Safety Glass Co., and Sisecam Holding Co.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings

3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology

4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by End-users

7.1 Global Bulletproof Market by End-Users 212

7.2 Global Bulletproof Market by Construction

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Global Bulletproof Market by Automotive and Transport

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Global Bulletproof Market by Financial Sector

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Global Bulletproof Market by Government Assets

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.6 Global Bulletproof Market by Defence

7.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global Bulletproof Glass Market by Geographical Segmentation 212-216

8.2 Global Bulletproof Glass Market in China

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Global Bulletproof Glass Market in the Europe

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Global Bulletproof Market in the North America

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast



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