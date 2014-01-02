Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market in Retail Industry 2014-2018 : ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Global BI market in the Retail industry to grow at a CAGR of 9.19 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing volume of information generated in the Retail industry. The Global BI market in the Retail industry has also been witnessing the shift towards predictive analytic tools. However, the high cost of implementation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, the Global BI Market in the Retail Industry 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global BI market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space are IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP AG, and SAS Institute Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Information Builders Inc., Infor Global Solutions Inc., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., QlikTech Ltd., and Tibco Software Inc. (Spotfire)



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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