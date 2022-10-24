GLOBAL BUSINESS LEADERS DISCUSS URGENT NEEDED CHANGE on the CONVERGENCE at VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The Convergence on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel hosts major global business leaders discussing urgent global change October 28, 2022.



We're at a historical turning point where trust in our existing institutions is eroding. There's an enormous opportunity, even a need, for business to step up and take the lead: to create institutions where people join around a common purpose which will lift our world to a new level of consciousness and sustainability.



Paul Polman and Rinaldo Brutoco are two globally leading figureheads for transforming business. Paul is one of the most visible conscious leaders, who has proven in a 140,000 people organization that conscious leadership isn't only possible in a global business, it also results in higher engagement and profits. During his tenure as CEO of Unilever, he was instrumental in developing the Sustainable Development Goals. Financial Times named Paul one of the "standout leaders of our time".



Rinaldo Brutoco has incredible insight into our trajectory as a civilization. He's one of the rare people who understands the multitude of complex events in our world - from economics and finance to politics and business - and what we must do to deal with the challenges ahead of us.



Together, Rinaldo and Paul open your eyes to what's really happening in our world, and what we need to do to personally and collectively create a more conscious, sustainable, and transformed world.



The program, hosted by the Conscious Business Synergy Circle of the Evolutionary Leaders (a project of The Source of Synergy Foundation) and the Conscious Business Institute (CBI) is moderated by Peter Matthies (founder of CBI) and Maryama Marong (co-founder of Profectus Instituut, The Netherlands). The Series visions from the Evolutionary Leaders' multi-award winning book Our Moment of Choice: Evolutionary Visions and Hope for the Future: Robert Atkinson, Deborah Moldow, and Kurt Johnson (Host of The Convergence).